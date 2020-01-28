Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Minerva Neurosciences from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of NERV opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $9.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.45 and its 200-day moving average is $6.51. The firm has a market cap of $312.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.67.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Geoff Race sold 5,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $41,364.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 210,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 12,519 shares of company stock worth $88,885 in the last 90 days. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 656,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 132,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 1,082.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 654,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 599,198 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 614,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 60,879 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 400,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 22,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $1,263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

