Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MGEN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Miragen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Miragen Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.92.

Shares of Miragen Therapeutics stock opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. Miragen Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $3.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average of $0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $30.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.36.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). Miragen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 113.02% and a negative net margin of 1,037.02%. The firm had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Miragen Therapeutics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Miragen Therapeutics by 901.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 360,746 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Miragen Therapeutics by 37.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 617,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 169,086 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Miragen Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Miragen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

About Miragen Therapeutics

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

