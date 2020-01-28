Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Sunday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $39.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $34.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Moelis & Co from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moelis & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Moelis & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moelis & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moelis & Co has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

NYSE MC opened at $35.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Moelis & Co has a 12-month low of $29.56 and a 12-month high of $48.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.90 and its 200-day moving average is $33.30.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $231.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.15 million. Moelis & Co had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 47.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moelis & Co will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Moelis & Co news, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 87,293 shares of Moelis & Co stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $2,997,641.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,641.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Callesano sold 4,797 shares of Moelis & Co stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $173,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,866 shares of company stock worth $3,728,179. 19.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. Man Group plc boosted its position in Moelis & Co by 570.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 243,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,987,000 after purchasing an additional 206,852 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Co during the second quarter worth $6,430,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Co by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,508,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $157,581,000 after acquiring an additional 182,447 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Co in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,780,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Co in the third quarter valued at about $5,295,000. 74.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

