Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Purchased by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 128.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,752 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Mohawk Industries worth $26,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 294.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 1,090.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 1,066.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $139.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.29. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.93 and a 12-month high of $156.60.

MHK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Cfra upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.43.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $1,511,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,603 shares in the company, valued at $6,790,091.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 26,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $4,002,663.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,916 shares of company stock valued at $6,487,228 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

