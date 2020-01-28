Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Raised to Buy at BMO Capital Markets

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $281.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MCO. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Moody’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.82.

Shares of MCO opened at $255.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $243.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.51. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $154.60 and a 52 week high of $258.89.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 270.17% and a net margin of 28.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total value of $4,532,159.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,871,566.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total value of $2,017,076.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,934 shares in the company, valued at $14,683,312.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,013 shares of company stock worth $7,353,939 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 189.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 15,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 10,293 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 13.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 5.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 138.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Moody’s during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

