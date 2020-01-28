Morneau Shepell Inc (TSE:MSI) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Morneau Shepell Inc (TSE:MSI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Morneau Shepell in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will earn $0.88 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.98. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Morneau Shepell’s FY2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Get Morneau Shepell alerts:

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$223.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$214.90 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Morneau Shepell from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Morneau Shepell from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of MSI stock opened at C$35.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 116.70. Morneau Shepell has a fifty-two week low of C$26.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.15, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Morneau Shepell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 260.00%.

About Morneau Shepell

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Morneau Shepell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morneau Shepell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.