M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Acquired by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 57.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 419,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,057 shares during the period. M&T Bank accounts for about 1.5% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.32% of M&T Bank worth $71,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTB. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1,053.7% in the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 736,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,278,000 after acquiring an additional 672,252 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 499,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,980,000 after acquiring an additional 11,361 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 432,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 19.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 385,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,864,000 after acquiring an additional 62,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 25.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 343,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,313,000 after acquiring an additional 70,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTB opened at $168.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.34. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $141.50 and a 52 week high of $176.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

In other M&T Bank news, COO Richard S. Gold sold 4,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total transaction of $693,476.99. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,936 shares in the company, valued at $6,596,926.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 15,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $2,638,962.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,293 shares in the company, valued at $15,124,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,816 shares of company stock worth $3,977,597 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $164.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Wedbush upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.80.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

