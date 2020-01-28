Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €260.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €260.00 ($302.33) target price on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MEURV. Morgan Stanley set a €226.10 ($262.91) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €235.00 ($273.26) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays set a €281.00 ($326.74) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €197.00 ($229.07) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Munchener Ruckvers currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €245.62 ($285.61).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12-month low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a 12-month high of €200.00 ($232.56).

