Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) Rating Reiterated by Guggenheim

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Guggenheim in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $86.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MYOK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Myokardia from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Myokardia from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Myokardia from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.

Shares of MYOK opened at $69.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.00 and a 200-day moving average of $59.59. Myokardia has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $78.28. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 2.07.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.57. As a group, analysts expect that Myokardia will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Myokardia news, CFO Taylor C. Harris sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total value of $115,201.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,770.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $376,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,777 shares in the company, valued at $6,919,068.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,929 shares of company stock worth $6,197,464. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Myokardia by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after acquiring an additional 53,350 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Myokardia by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in Myokardia by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 210,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Myokardia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,223,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Myokardia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000.

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

