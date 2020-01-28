Nestlé (VTX:NESN) Given a CHF 120 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Nestlé (VTX:NESN) has been given a CHF 120 price target by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC set a CHF 108 price target on Nestlé and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 92 price target on Nestlé and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 122 target price on Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 93 target price on Nestlé and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Baader Bank set a CHF 115 price target on Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 111.67.

Nestlé has a 12 month low of CHF 73.34 and a 12 month high of CHF 86.40.

About Nestlé

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

