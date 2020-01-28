Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Netflix from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $188.00 to $173.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Netflix from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $308.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $380.28.

Shares of NFLX opened at $342.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $150.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $385.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $328.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. Netflix’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total transaction of $17,011,172.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,011,172.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Netflix by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 916,070 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $296,413,000 after buying an additional 106,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Netflix by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,188 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

