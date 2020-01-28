New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) Short Interest Update

New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,010,000 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the December 31st total of 15,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NRZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, January 13th. Compass Point began coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered New Residential Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

NRZ stock opened at $16.40 on Tuesday. New Residential Investment has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $17.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.08.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). New Residential Investment had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $202.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Residential Investment will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.20%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.03%.

In other New Residential Investment news, Director Robert Mcginnis bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.73 per share, for a total transaction of $70,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,352.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 2,687.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. 51.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.