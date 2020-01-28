NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NLNK. Zacks Investment Research lowered NewLink Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut NewLink Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

NLNK opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. NewLink Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.19.

NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27). NewLink Genetics had a negative net margin of 6,423.69% and a negative return on equity of 40.06%. The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that NewLink Genetics will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of NewLink Genetics by 182.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 13,136 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NewLink Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in NewLink Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in NewLink Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NewLink Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $390,000. 27.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NewLink Genetics

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a late clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing Indoximod, an indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase (IDO) pathway inhibitor that is in clinical development in combination with other cancer therapeutics for patients with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, pediatric brain tumors, acute myeloid leukemia, and melanoma.

