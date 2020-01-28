Nextdecade Corp (NASDAQ:NEXT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nextdecade Corp (NASDAQ:NEXT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NEXT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nextdecade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nextdecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Nextdecade alerts:

NASDAQ:NEXT opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.84 million, a P/E ratio of -11.98 and a beta of -0.20. Nextdecade has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $6.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.80.

Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Equities research analysts forecast that Nextdecade will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Nextdecade during the third quarter valued at $3,273,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nextdecade by 60.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 208,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Nextdecade by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 7,021 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Nextdecade by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Nextdecade by 6.4% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 135,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 8,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Nextdecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development of LNG export projects and associated pipelines in the State of Texas. It intends to develop a portfolio of LNG projects, including Rio Grande LNG export facility, which has a liquefaction capacity of 27 million tons of LNG per annum located in Brownsville, Texas; and the 137-mile Rio Bravo Pipeline that transports natural gas from the Agua Dulce supply area to Rio Grande LNG.

See Also: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Nextdecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextdecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.