Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,264 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Nike accounts for 1.2% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $5,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nike in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nike in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Nike by 97.4% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 295,776 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145,904 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Nike in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Nike in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Nike from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nike from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

In other news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $15,435,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,046,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,407,042. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.83, for a total value of $1,527,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 453,916 shares of company stock worth $44,649,724 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NKE stock opened at $100.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Nike Inc has a one year low of $77.07 and a one year high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.90.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.245 dividend. This is an increase from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

