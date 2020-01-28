Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 2,994.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,099,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $200,230,000 after buying an additional 3,967,214 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,263,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Group by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,926,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,078,000 after acquiring an additional 404,407 shares in the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,783,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Blackstone Group by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,705,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,382,000 after acquiring an additional 569,128 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

NYSE:BX opened at $61.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Group LP has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $64.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

In other Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $22,188,027.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 108,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $5,681,893.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,608,103 shares of company stock worth $311,151,291. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.