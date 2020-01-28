Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) by 65.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 67,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AA. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Alcoa by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 24,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Alcoa by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Alcoa by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Alcoa by 323.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alcoa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter.

AA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Alcoa from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

AA stock opened at $14.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.45. Alcoa Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa Corp will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

