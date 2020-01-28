Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 18,844 Shares of American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 49.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,844 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFIN. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 162,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 22,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in American Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in American Finance Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. 44.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AFIN. ValuEngine raised American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Finance Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Shares of American Finance Trust stock opened at $13.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -109.00 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.28. American Finance Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $15.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.0917 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

