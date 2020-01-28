Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,570 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TREX. Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $717,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new position in Trex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $719,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in Trex by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 21,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TREX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. B. Riley lifted their target price on Trex from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.22.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $97.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Trex Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.55 and a fifty-two week high of $101.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.89.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Trex had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 35.80%. The company had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trex Company Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 11,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.92, for a total value of $959,625.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,887,006.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $233,020.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,232.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,571 shares of company stock worth $1,558,410. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

