Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $503,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 22,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 98,912 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 608,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNPR stock opened at $24.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.73. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $28.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

JNPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer set a $29.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Juniper Networks to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.71.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $54,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brian Martin sold 44,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $1,135,640.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,427.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,254 shares of company stock worth $1,748,651 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

