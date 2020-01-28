Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 232.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 409 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 792 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 147.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRAH stock opened at $103.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $115.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $780.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.64 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 27.73%. PRA Health Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PRAH shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup began coverage on PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Wolfe Research raised PRA Health Sciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.40.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

