Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NDLS has been the subject of several other reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Co in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised Noodles & Co from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noodles & Co from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $6.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.06. The firm has a market cap of $308.63 million, a P/E ratio of 116.17, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.39. Noodles & Co has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $9.04.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $118.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.70 million. Noodles & Co had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Noodles & Co will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Co in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Co in the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 12.1% in the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 486,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 22,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 13.4% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 84,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Noodles & Co

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

