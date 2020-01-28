North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Short Interest Update

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the December 31st total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NRT opened at $5.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.25. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $7.75. The stock has a market cap of $52.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.46.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The energy company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a net margin of 90.83% and a return on equity of 8,327.43%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in North European Oil Royalty Trust stock. Halsey Associates Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 90,432 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000. Halsey Associates Inc. CT owned approximately 0.98% of North European Oil Royalty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

About North European Oil Royalty Trust

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. It holds rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

