Northcoast Research Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS)

1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a research note issued on Friday, January 24th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Vierengel now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.60 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.58. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for 1-800-Flowers.Com’s FY2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Noble Financial set a $25.00 target price on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

Shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com stock opened at $14.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $967.54 million, a P/E ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.21 and a 200 day moving average of $15.15. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.77.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $187.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.27 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. 1-800-Flowers.Com’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS.

In other 1-800-Flowers.Com news, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $40,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,893.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene F. Demark sold 5,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $69,826.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,363.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 62.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. 38.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

