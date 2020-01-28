Novartis (VTX:NOVN) Given a CHF 91 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 91 price target on Novartis (VTX:NOVN) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NOVN. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 93 target price on Novartis and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America set a CHF 104 target price on Novartis and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays set a CHF 85 target price on Novartis and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 105 target price on Novartis and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 96 target price on Novartis and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 95.42.

Novartis has a 1-year low of CHF 72.45 and a 1-year high of CHF 88.30.

About Novartis

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

