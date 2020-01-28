Novus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVUS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Novus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVUS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, a growth of 482.5% from the December 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ NVUS opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Novus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $5.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.86.

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18. Equities research analysts expect that Novus Therapeutics will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Novus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVUS. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novus Therapeutics by 25.5% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,183,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 646,204 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novus Therapeutics by 528.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 227,157 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novus Therapeutics by 69.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

About Novus Therapeutics

Novus Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is (OP-02), a surfactant-based combination drug product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

