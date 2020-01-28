Obsidian Energy Ltd (NYSE:OBE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Obsidian Energy Ltd (NYSE:OBE) (TSE:PWT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Obsidian Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Obsidian Energy stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Obsidian Energy Ltd (NYSE:OBE) (TSE:PWT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 120,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.17% of Obsidian Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OBE opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. Obsidian Energy has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $3.08. The stock has a market cap of $54.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 3.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Obsidian Energy (NYSE:OBE) (TSE:PWT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a negative net margin of 93.54%. The firm had revenue of $71.20 million for the quarter.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in western Canada. It holds interests in the Alberta Viking, Cardium, Deep Basin, and Peace River areas. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd.

