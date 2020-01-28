One Stop Systems’ (OSS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Noble Financial

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Noble Financial in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OSS. TheStreet cut One Stop Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. One Stop Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.42.

Shares of OSS stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average is $2.19. One Stop Systems has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. One Stop Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $14.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that One Stop Systems will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 104.3% in the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 776,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 396,234 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 36.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 40,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the third quarter worth $172,000. 26.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions.

