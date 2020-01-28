Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) PT Raised to $48.00

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OTEX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Open Text from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Raymond James set a $48.00 price objective on Open Text and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. CIBC reissued a buy rating on shares of Open Text in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised Open Text from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Text from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Open Text presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.00.

Get Open Text alerts:

OTEX opened at $46.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.98. Open Text has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $47.07.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $696.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.13 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Open Text will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTEX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 43.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,245,324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,308,000 after buying an additional 374,263 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 29,702.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 327,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,716,000 after buying an additional 326,731 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 6.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,910,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,013,000 after buying an additional 295,875 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,204,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,811,000 after buying an additional 206,010 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 194.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,270,000 after buying an additional 142,096 shares during the period. 65.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.