OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) Short Interest Update

OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,200 shares, a growth of 308.5% from the December 31st total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 686,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OpGen stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 71,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.41% of OpGen at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OpGen alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OpGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised OpGen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

OPGN stock opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.64. OpGen has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.63.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($3.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.60) by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. OpGen had a negative net margin of 397.44% and a negative return on equity of 662.90%. On average, research analysts predict that OpGen will post -6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services to combat infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.