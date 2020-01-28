OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, B. Riley set a $119.00 price objective on shares of OSI Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. OSI Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

OSIS opened at $94.72 on Tuesday. OSI Systems has a 1-year low of $84.04 and a 1-year high of $117.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.81.

In other OSI Systems news, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.68, for a total value of $159,664.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,339.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deborah Lee Cegielski sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.69, for a total value of $25,912.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,126.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,341 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,505 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 267.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

