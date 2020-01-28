Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) Lifted to Buy at National Bank Financial

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) was upgraded by National Bank Financial to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OR. CIBC downgraded Osisko gold royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $15.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised Osisko gold royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Osisko gold royalties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.82.

NYSE:OR opened at $9.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.32. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of -0.08. Osisko gold royalties has a 52-week low of $8.34 and a 52-week high of $13.43.

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $82.16 million for the quarter. Osisko gold royalties had a positive return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 42.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 13.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,773,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties during the first quarter worth approximately $740,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,062,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,409,000 after acquiring an additional 68,866 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 2,222.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 318,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 305,206 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 352.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 102,588 shares during the period. 51.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

