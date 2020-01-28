Packaging Corp Of America (PKG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) is scheduled to be posting its Q4 2019 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Packaging Corp Of America to post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PKG stock opened at $104.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Packaging Corp Of America has a 1-year low of $87.85 and a 1-year high of $114.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is 39.35%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Packaging Corp Of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

In other news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total transaction of $214,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,149.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

