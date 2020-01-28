Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Park-Ohio from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park-Ohio from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Shares of PKOH opened at $31.56 on Friday. Park-Ohio has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $38.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.05. The company has a market cap of $402.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.13). Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $403.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Park-Ohio will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Park-Ohio news, CEO Matthew V. Crawford sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $219,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 996,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,181,318.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $33,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at $616,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,600 shares of company stock worth $418,690. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKOH. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.