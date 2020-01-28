Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM)

Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ERM. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,335 ($17.56) price target (down previously from GBX 1,375 ($18.09)) on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Euromoney Institutional Investor from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

ERM opened at GBX 1,338 ($17.60) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.64. Euromoney Institutional Investor has a 12 month low of GBX 1,140 ($15.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,510 ($19.86). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,301.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,347.19.

Euromoney Institutional Investor Company Profile

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a business-to-business information company in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Asset Management; Pricing, Data and Market Intelligence; Banking and Finance; and Commodity Events.

