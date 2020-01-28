Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PVAC. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub lowered Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Penn Virginia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

PVAC opened at $21.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $360.84 million, a P/E ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.58 and a 200-day moving average of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Penn Virginia has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $58.28.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $119.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.18 million. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 56.77% and a return on equity of 29.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Penn Virginia will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 649.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 45,300 shares during the period. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in Penn Virginia by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 193,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 46,369 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its stake in Penn Virginia by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Penn Virginia in the third quarter worth about $675,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Penn Virginia by 36.0% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

