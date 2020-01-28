Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

PHUN stock opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. Phunware has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $330.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.64 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHUN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Phunware by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Phunware during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phunware in the second quarter worth about $42,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Phunware by 649.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 43,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Phunware by 133.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 67,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Multiscreen-as-a-Service (Maas) and Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) enterprise software platform for mobile devices. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers Cloud-Based Mobile Software Development Kits (SDKs), which include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, and analytics; and mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application solutions.

