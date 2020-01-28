Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has set its FY19 guidance at $1.77-1.79 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $135.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.16 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 20.92%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PDM opened at $23.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.68 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

