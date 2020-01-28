Piper Sandler Comments on First Bancorp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FBNC)

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FBNC opened at $35.92 on Monday. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.34 and a 1-year high of $41.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.23 and a 200-day moving average of $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.13.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.07). First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 29.58%. The company had revenue of $69.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.73 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.23%.

In related news, Director Dennis A. Wicker sold 11,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $450,801.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,082.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Phillips sold 763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $30,901.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,131. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,521 shares of company stock valued at $520,953 in the last three months. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBNC. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in First Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in First Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in First Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. 66.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.