Piper Sandler Comments on Great Southern Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ GSBC opened at $58.62 on Monday. Great Southern Bancorp has a 1-year low of $51.11 and a 1-year high of $64.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.46 and a 200-day moving average of $59.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $838.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 21.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 4.5% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 45.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Larry D. Frazier sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total value of $307,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 96,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,944,488. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $38,218.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,368.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,575 shares of company stock valued at $464,711 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

