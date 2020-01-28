Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Commerce Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.82. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.06%. The company had revenue of $346.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $52.38 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $57.40.

CBSH opened at $67.42 on Monday. Commerce Bancshares has a one year low of $54.65 and a one year high of $69.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.48 and its 200-day moving average is $62.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.78.

In other news, EVP Kevin G. Barth sold 6,837 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $438,593.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,945,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel D. Callahan sold 1,200 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $76,956.00. Insiders sold a total of 21,913 shares of company stock worth $1,436,431 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 217.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1,607.1% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

