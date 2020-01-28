Piper Sandler Weighs in on Bank First National Corporation’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BFC)

Bank First National Corporation (NYSE:BFC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Bank First National in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal forecasts that the company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank First National’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

NYSE BFC opened at $64.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.52. Bank First National has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $76.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th.

In other news, Director Michael G. Ansay sold 4,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $313,317.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Bank First National in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Bank First National in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Bank First National in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Bank First National by 304.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Bank First National in the third quarter worth approximately $163,000.

Bank First National Company Profile

Bank First National Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First National that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Northeastern Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; and checking, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

