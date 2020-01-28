Piper Sandler Weighs in on Central Valley Community Bancorp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CVCY. BidaskClub lowered Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James lowered Central Valley Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Valley Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of CVCY opened at $19.59 on Monday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.70. The firm has a market cap of $258.29 million, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.41.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.05 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 72.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 103.6% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 198.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 9.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. 47.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $43,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,169.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

