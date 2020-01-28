Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.50 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Precision Drilling Corporation is an oilfield services company. The Company provides contract drilling, well servicing and strategic support services to the oil and gas industry in North America and internationally. It provides land drilling, directional drilling, turnkey drilling, camp and catering services, procures and distributes oilfield supplies. It also offers service rigs for well completion and workover services, snubbing services and wastewater treatment services, tubulars, well control equipment, wellsite accommodations. Precision Drilling Corporation is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Scotiabank raised shares of Precision Drilling from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1.99.

Shares of PDS opened at $1.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $3.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.30.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 53,250.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 31,418 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 590.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 47,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 40,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 363.2% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 50,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 39,385 shares in the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Precision Drilling (PDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.