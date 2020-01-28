Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Premier Financial Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Get Premier Financial Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBI opened at $17.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $253.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.00. Premier Financial Bancorp has a one year low of $14.17 and a one year high of $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFBI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 9.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 662,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,935,000 after acquiring an additional 57,139 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 222.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 55,723 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,213,000 after acquiring an additional 29,133 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 5.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 11,015 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. 31.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Premier Financial Bancorp

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.