Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Procter & Gamble in a report issued on Friday, January 24th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.10. William Blair also issued estimates for Procter & Gamble’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.95 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.86.

PG opened at $125.69 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $309.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.40. Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $92.97 and a 12-month high of $127.00.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 26,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $3,258,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,377,687.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 237,771 shares of company stock worth $29,595,465. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PG. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 626.9% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.4% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

