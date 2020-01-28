Pzena Investment Management (PZN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pzena Investment Management stock opened at $8.19 on Tuesday. Pzena Investment Management has a 52 week low of $7.23 and a 52 week high of $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.47.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Pzena Investment Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

About Pzena Investment Management

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

