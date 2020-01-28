Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Issued By Boenning Scattergood

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Community Bank System in a report released on Wednesday, January 22nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday.

CBU stock opened at $68.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.85. Community Bank System has a one year low of $56.58 and a one year high of $72.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.06 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,622,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,897,000 after purchasing an additional 81,588 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 877,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,465,000 after purchasing an additional 178,280 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,606,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after purchasing an additional 10,032 shares during the last quarter. 71.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Eric Stickels sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $204,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,671.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Serbun sold 7,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $503,587.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,345.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,342 shares of company stock valued at $911,723 over the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is currently 49.85%.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

