Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) Lowered by KeyCorp

ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of ASML in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.61. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ASML’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.33 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cheuvreux downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ASML from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ASML from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.67.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $284.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $119.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27. ASML has a 52-week low of $171.24 and a 52-week high of $305.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.41.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 23.36%. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ASML in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a $1.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 28.88%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

