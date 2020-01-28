Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for BP plc (NYSE:BP) Boosted by Analyst

BP plc (NYSE:BP) – Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of BP in a report released on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.73. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BP’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

Get BP alerts:

BP has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.05.

NYSE:BP opened at $37.44 on Monday. BP has a 12-month low of $35.73 and a 12-month high of $45.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.11.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. BP had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $69.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.86 billion.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of BP by 39.5% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of BP during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 10.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.